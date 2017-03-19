Rico Rodriguez is mourning the loss of his father, Roy Rodriguez, who passed away suddenly last weekend at age 52.
The 18-year-old Modern Family star posted on his Instagram page Sunday a photo of the two drinking milkshakes.
"This has been the toughest week of my life," he wrote. "My Dad was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known. He was like a super hero, he had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out."
"I'm gonna miss your hugs," he said. "I'm gonna miss your advice. I'm gonna miss your smile, and I'm gonna miss your laugh. I know you're looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I'll love you forever - Your youngest."
"I love you," Sofia Vergara, who plays Rico's mother on Modern Family, tweeted to the actor.
Roy was laid to rest at a funeral Saturday. In addition to Rico, he is survived by the actor's mother and his wife Diane, children Raini, who is also an actress, Ray and Roy Jr. and 10 grandchildren. The family patriarch is also survived by his mother, his stepfather and five siblings.
Roy owned and operated Rodriguez Tire Service in Bryan, Texas and was a car enthusiast, serving as founder and president of La Compania Car Club of Bryan, according to his obituary. It also states that at age 47, he got his first tattoo—portraits on his arm of his entire family, including his wife, kids, grandchildren and parents.
Roy "made it a priority to thank God for the good things he had in life, ensuring that his children appreciated Him, as well," his obituary states. "In essence, Roy laughed and loved his way through life, making the most of each moment he was given."