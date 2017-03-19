With such little time left in the season and our minds running wild with theories about what's to come, E! News grilled the cast on the red carpet ahead of the show's PaleyFest event, where they offered up some insight into how this season's big conclusion compares to last year's deadly cliffhanger.

"Now that we've gotten a chance to really get to know Negan and what makes him tick, I think the fans are going to really get to see this clashing of the two men that they've been waiting for all season," Ross Marquand, who stars as Aaron, told us. "Rick and Negan have been doing this dance of trying to figure out how they could live together diplomatically, and it just hasn't been working out. And now they're going to see a different side of Rick and the gang."

"Last year's was just relentlessly brutal. And then you had the cliffhanger as well. This year's is more exciting in a different way," Jesus himself, Tom Payne, teased. "It has moments when you want to jump up and cheer, but also really sad moments. It's a mixture of all different things. it's a whole roller coaster. But then the resolution at the end is very strong."