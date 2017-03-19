Kat Graham Was Hospitalized But Not for Pot Brownie Reaction, Rep Says

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alicia Keys

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince William, Kate Middleton, 2017 BAFTA Awards

Kate Middleton ''Disappointed'' in Prince William's Ski Trip Behavior

Zayn Malik, 2016 American Music Awards, Show

Zayn Malik Talks Overcoming an Eating Disorder and Anxiety: Plus, Intimate Details About His Relationship With Gigi Hadid

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kat Graham, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kat Graham's rep confirms the Vampire Diaries star was hospitalized last month, but says it was for food poisoning, not a bad reaction to a pot brownie.

TMZ had on Sunday posted photos of the 27-year-old actress appearing unresponsive on grass while being treated by paramedics, saying the pics were taken outside a hotel's restaurant in Palm Springs, California.

The outlet reported she ran out, saying she felt unwell and needed to go to the hospital, then started throwing up, passed out, woke up and was transferred to an ambulance. TMZ quoted sources at the resort as saying the actress had eaten a cannabis brownie earlier in the day.

A rep for Graham told E! News the story is "100 percent not true," adding that the actress "was eating at a restaurant outside the resort and had a violent reaction to food poisoning."

Photos

Behind the Scenes of The Vampire Diaries' Series Finale

"Kat is not a drug user, and has never been a drug user," the rep added.

California legalized recreational marijuana last November. Cannabis overdoses, especially from baked goods whose THC levels and other ingredients are usually not disclosed, can lead to short-term intestinal problems.

News of Graham's hospitalization comes a little more than a week after the series finale of The Vampire Diaries, following an eight-season run.

TAGS/ Kat Graham , The Vampire Diaries , Top Stories , Hospitalized
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again