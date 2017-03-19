No rivalry here!

The Backstreet Boys practically serenaded former 'N Sync member Lance Bass onstage at their residency show at the Axis in Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas Saturday night with their 2000 ballad "Shape of My Heart." Their fellow singer was all smiles as he exchanged high-fives and hugs with the boys.

"We really showed @lancebass the shape of our hearts tonight. Thanks for coming by #BSBVegas, brother!" read a message posted on the group's Instagram page.