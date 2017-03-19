The Backstreet Boys practically serenaded former 'N Sync member Lance Bass onstage at their residency show at the Axis in Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas Saturday night with their 2000 ballad "Shape of My Heart." Their fellow singer was all smiles as he exchanged high-fives and hugs with the boys.
"We really showed @lancebass the shape of our hearts tonight. Thanks for coming by #BSBVegas, brother!" read a message posted on the group's Instagram page.
A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on
The Backstreet Boys, made up of Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough, and 'N Sync, made up of Bass, Fatone, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick, both swept the charts in the '90s as two of the most popular boy bands in the world, which fueled a rivalry between their fans.
'N Sync broke up officially in 2002, while BSB have performed and recorded together on and off since the early '90s.
In 2015, a few members of both groups, as well as fellow '90s boy bands such as 98 Degrees and O-Town, teamed up for the SyFy zombie movie Dead 7, whose script was written by Carter.
