Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl Luna has already been to three continents and she's not even a year old yet.
The couple recently traveled with their 11-month-old daughter to Marrakesh, Morocco. Teigen posted on social media a slew of photos and videos from their trip to the exotic northwestern African city over the weekend.
In one photo from their current trip, Teigen and Luna appear at a nut and dried fruit stall at a market, with both wrapped in a fuchsia-colored pashmina.
Another pics show the model and Lip Sync Battle star dressed in a maize gown and posing with Legend, who is wearing a tan jacket and black pants, inside a traditional Moroccan-style building.
Teigen also posted on Snapchat a video of Legend with a snake draped around his neck, near its handler, a street performer.
Teigen and Legend had also visited Morocco over the Christmas holiday in 2015, where they celebrated his birthday.