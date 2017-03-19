Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Travel to Morocco With Baby Luna and It's as Cute as You’d Expect

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Morocco

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl Luna has already been to three continents and she's not even a year old yet.

The couple recently traveled with their 11-month-old daughter to Marrakesh, Morocco. Teigen posted on social media a slew of photos and videos from their trip to the exotic northwestern African city over the weekend.

In one photo from their current trip, Teigen and Luna appear at a nut and dried fruit stall at a market, with both wrapped in a fuchsia-colored pashmina.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Morocco

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna, Morocco

Instagram

Another pics show the model and Lip Sync Battle star dressed in a maize gown and posing with Legend, who is wearing a tan jacket and black pants, inside a traditional Moroccan-style building.

 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Morocco

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Morocco

Instagram

Teigen also posted on Snapchat a video of Legend with a snake draped around his neck, near its handler, a street performer.

John Legend, Morocco

Instagram

Last summer, Teigen and Legend brought Luna with them on a trip to Italy.

Teigen and Legend had also visited Morocco over the Christmas holiday in 2015, where they celebrated his birthday.

