Adele concerts are apparently the places to get engaged.

The British singer invited two members of her audience up onstage at her show in Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia Sunday as a consolation prize after forgetting to place signed letters under some arena seats, as she has done in the past. She picked a man named Chris, who she had seen burst into tears as she performed her hit ballad "Hello," and his partner Wade, The Herald Sun reported.

After they stepped up to join her, Wade gone down on one knee and proposed to Chris, who said yes, drawing cheers, the newspaper said. The singer then had him repeat his answer and hugged them both.

"That wasn't planned, I had no idea," Adele said.