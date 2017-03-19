Katy Perry opened up last night about her religious childhood at the Human Right Campaign Gala in downtown Los Angeles.

The gay rights lobbying group honored the pop singer with its National Equality Award.

"I'm just a singer and songwriter, honestly," Perry said. "I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these little bite size pop songs. For instance, 'I kissed a girl and I liked it.' Truth be told, I did more than that."

"However," she continued, "But how was I going to reconcile that with a gospel singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps? What I did know was I was curious and even then I knew sexuality wasn't as black and white as this [Rasario] dress. And honestly, I haven't always gotten it right but in 2008 when that song came out I knew that I started a conversation and a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along, too."