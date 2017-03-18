Take Jennifer Lopez out to the ball game!

E! News has obtained a photograph of the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress on hand to support new beau Alex Rodriguez at the New York Yankees' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon. Rodriguez, who retired from professional baseball last summer, now lends a helping hand to his former team as a special instructor.

The couple arrived to spring training camp at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. on the back of a golf cart, with J. Lo rocking a Yankees cap, blush-colored duster and light wash jeans. A-Rod, on the other hand, suited up in his team's colors and work boots.

Jennifer and Alex, who E! News confirmed were dating a couple of weeks ago, have spent much of their budding romance in Miami.