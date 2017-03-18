Getty Images
Ryan Goslingand Eva Mendes experienced every animal lover's dream during a recent trip to the zoo.
E! News has exclusively learned the A-list couple brought their daughters, 2-year-old Esmeralda Gosling and Amada Gosling, 10 months, to Jungle Island in Miami for a fun-filled day of up-close wildlife encounters and more.
The fab foursome enjoyed a private Ultimate Jungle Trek Tour, where they were taken on a behind-the-scenes journey of the popular wildlife and botanic park. Eva and Ryan interacted with a number of animals, including one of the only tame cassowaries on the planet and an Andean condor.
Also included in their adventure was a chance to feed alligators, and meet two-toed sloths, lemurs, a Capuchin monkey, Aldabra tortoises and a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig that only takes its commands in Spanish. Too cool!
Alexander Tamargo/FilmMagic
As a parting gift, members of the Jungle Island staff presented Esmeralda and Amada with a painting created by Peanut, a 13-year-old orangutan and cancer survivor.
On Friday, Mendes made her first public appearance after six months away from the red carpet for the opening of a Miami-based New York and Company store. The South Florida native looked perfectly sunkissed in an aquamarine one-shoulder maxi dress with a multi-colored belt and coordinating pumps.
The actress designs for New York and Company and has lent her stunning good looks and star power as the face of multiple collections.
No word yet on where Eva and Ryan's Miami getaway will take them next, but it's certainly one they won't forget any time soon!