Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Demi Lovatois doing her part to make a difference in the lives of others.
As the pop star reached a five-year milestone on her path toward sobriety last Wednesday, she celebrated the anniversary by giving back to Los Angeles-based charities. E! News can confirm Lovato spent her Saturday driving around the City of Angels hand delivering checks to multiple organizations.
Demi randomly selected a group of causes based on their work, which included animal, LGBT and adoption rights. The "Confident" songstress was joined by the CEO of CAST Centers, an addiction treatment facility which Lovato owns a part of.
The 24-year-old reflected on her achievement with a powerful message shared to her Instagram page.
"So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs," Lovato wrote alongside a progress tracker from The Twelve Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous.
She continued, "So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."
An insider previously shared with E! News that Demi's sobriety remains a top priority in her personal life: "It just gets better with each day. Demi has a strong mind and determination to keep it up. Each day is a celebration."
Bravo, Demi!