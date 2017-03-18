Jaime Pressly is the latest victim in a string of celebrity burglaries to hit Hollywood.

The L.A.P.D. tells E! News that a burglary occurred late Friday night at a Sherman Oaks home multiple outlets are reporting belongs to the My Name Is Earl star. Authorities confirmed suspects entered the residence at 10:24 p.m. and took an undetermined amount of property, which included jewelry.

Police told E! News the victim was not home at the time of the break-in, and is still itemizing the stolen possessions. The case remains under investigation, and Pressly has yet to comment.

The incident comes just days after Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home was burglarized to the reported tune of $200,000. Authorities, who arrived to the model's home shortly after she placed a call early Thursday morning alerting them to missing jewelry, told us there was no sign of forced entry.