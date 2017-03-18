Corinne Olympios Shows Underwear in Racy Dress at St. Patrick's Day Party in Las Vegas

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince William, Kate Middleton, 2017 BAFTA Awards

Kate Middleton ''Disappointed'' in Prince William's Ski Trip Behavior

Demi Lovato, 2017 Oscars, Vanity Fair After Party

Demi Lovato Celebrates Five Years of Sobriety by Hand Delivering Donations to Charities

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What to do when you lose The Bachelor...on St. Patrick's Day? We'll give you one guess.

Corinne Olympios, the recent cheese pasta-loving villain from the recent 21st season, partied her butt off at a party at the Hyde Bellagio nightclub in Las Vegas Friday night.

And while she kept her actual butt covered, she did show skin and a hint of what appeared to be light thong underwear underneath a bubblegum pink halter mini dress laced loosely up to her waist. She completed the look with nude stiletto sandals.

The 25-year-old blonde arrived with a group of family members, including her mother Peri Olympios, and friends.

 

Photos

Every Outfit You'd Need on The Bachelor

Corinne Olympios, Las Vegas

Hyde Bellagio

Corinne Olympios, Las Vegas

Hyde Bellagio

Corinne Olympios, Las Vegas

Hyde Bellagio

Corinne Olympios, Las Vegas

Hyde Bellagio

The group settled at a VIP table and were greeted with flashing lights and servers holding up giant letters spelling out "T-E-A-M-C-O-R-N," E! News has learned. Corinne then took the stage, drawing cheers as she said, "Hyde Bellagio, everyone take a shot with me!"

Corinne Olympios, Las Vegas

Hyde Bellagio

Corinne drank Perrier-Jouët and Veuve Clicquot and danced until the early morning hours as DJ Joe Maz performed.

On Saturday, it is likely Olympios will need a—you guessed it—nice nap.

TAGS/ The Bachelor , Top Stories , Las Vegas , Party Pics
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again