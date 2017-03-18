What to do when you lose The Bachelor...on St. Patrick's Day? We'll give you one guess.

Corinne Olympios, the recent cheese pasta-loving villain from the recent 21st season, partied her butt off at a party at the Hyde Bellagio nightclub in Las Vegas Friday night.

And while she kept her actual butt covered, she did show skin and a hint of what appeared to be light thong underwear underneath a bubblegum pink halter mini dress laced loosely up to her waist. She completed the look with nude stiletto sandals.

The 25-year-old blonde arrived with a group of family members, including her mother Peri Olympios, and friends.