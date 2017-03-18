Jack Black made a lot of kids very happy when he recently showed up at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

During his visit, he spent time playing games with patients at their bedsides and talking with their families. The School of Rock star and Tenacious D musician also joined in on a few infants' music therapy sessions, singing The Lion Sleeps Tonight and Twist and Shout.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the first and largest pediatric hospital in Southern California. The actor is one of several who have shown their support for the kids during the medical center's second annual Make March Matter™ campaign, a month-long initiative partnering with local businesses across Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley to rally participation in support of children's health.