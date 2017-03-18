Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Jack Black made a lot of kids very happy when he recently showed up at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
During his visit, he spent time playing games with patients at their bedsides and talking with their families. The School of Rock star and Tenacious D musician also joined in on a few infants' music therapy sessions, singing The Lion Sleeps Tonight and Twist and Shout.
Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the first and largest pediatric hospital in Southern California. The actor is one of several who have shown their support for the kids during the medical center's second annual Make March Matter™ campaign, a month-long initiative partnering with local businesses across Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley to rally participation in support of children's health.
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Natalie Portmanrecently penned an InStyle essay about her experience volunteering.
"I'm impressed by the programs and positive environment the hospital provides for so many kids and their families," she said. "It has created support systems that are social as well as medical, so when I volunteer, I'm able to play games like Uno, Scrabble, Wii Sports, and more with the kids to help lift their spirits."
"I'm happy to work with a fund-raiser that partners with local businesses to assist these families," she continued. "When we're in a position to alleviate some suffering, I believe we should."
A few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian volunteered at the hospital to help launch the new campaign.
With more than 100 local businesses and corporate partners offering customers opportunities to raise money for CHLA everyday during the month of March, we can all make March matter.