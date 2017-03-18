Scheana Shay is getting lei'd!

The Vanderpump Rules star recently enjoyed some alone time with new love interest Robert Valletta in Hawaii, later taking to Instagram to share snapshots from the romantic rendezvous. In one photo, Scheana gets a piggy back ride from Valletta, who flips off the camera as if to echo his girlfriend's caption, "F--k the haters."

Scheana's sister Cortney came along for the tropical adventure, as well as the girls' parents. The Bravo darling also modeled a number of sultry swimwear looks, writing, "I'm on a boat. In Hawaii. Life is good" alongside one bikini pic.

E! News learned in late February that Scheana and Valletta had taken their decade-long friendship to the next level, a couple of months after she filed for divorce from husband Mike Shay.