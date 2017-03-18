Tarek El Moussa continues to inspire his fans with his recovery efforts.

The Flip or Flop star battled thyroid cancer three years ago and also recently revealed he had had surgery to treat testicular cancer. He said in January he was still cancer-free.

On Thursday, he posted a photo of himself jogging while he was sick, saying, "Look at this photo and look at my eyes, I was a skeleton."

He offered words of encouragement to anyone also suffering, saying, "I'm proud to say I didn't quit and I'm in the best shape of my life!! For everyone struggling right now from any situation.. remember... keep your head up and don't quit! There is light at the end of the tunnel, stay strong!"