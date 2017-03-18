Tarek El Moussa Shares Photo That "Represents Winning the War Against My Illnesses"

Tarek El Moussa continues to inspire his fans with his recovery efforts.

The Flip or Flop star battled thyroid cancer three years ago and also recently revealed he had had surgery to treat testicular cancer. He said in January he was still cancer-free.

On Thursday, he posted a photo of himself jogging while he was sick, saying, "Look at this photo and look at my eyes, I was a skeleton."

He offered words of encouragement to anyone also suffering, saying, "I'm proud to say I didn't quit and I'm in the best shape of my life!! For everyone struggling right now from any situation.. remember... keep your head up and don't quit! There is light at the end of the tunnel, stay strong!"

 

On Friday night, he posted a new photo showing him looking happy and healthy.

"Well... I posted the #awful photo yesterday.. so.... I think my updated #picture represents the hard work I put in..." he wrote. "I think this picture represents winning the war against my illnesses, what do you think?"

Tarek is currently keeping busy filming Flip or Flop with ex Christina El Moussa and co-parenting their two children.

 

They revealed in December they had separated earlier in 2016Tarek filed divorce papers in January.

