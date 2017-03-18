EXCLUSIVE!

Jessica Chastain's Post-40th Birthday Life Plans Are Heartwarming and Inspiring

Jessica Chastain

TheImageDirect.com

Jessica Chastain will kick-start her 40s with a whole lotta love and the trip of a lifetime.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who will celebrate her 40th birthday next week, revealed to E! News exclusively Saturday what she plans to do in the next few months when she has some time off. Chastain recently finished filming a few new movies and appears in the upcoming film The Zookeeper's Wife.

When asked about her 40th birthday plans, she said, "What I'm so excited about in my life and something that's come to be really recently is spending more time with my friends and my family and I plan on doing that."

"Then also I'm going to go on a safari in Africa. I've always wanted to do this," she continued. "Maybe doing this film and realizing the joy I get from being around, just, I find animals to be very spiritual, they're so authentic, they don't lie to you and I just want to learn as much as I can about them, so I'm going to do that."

Chastain dealt with some extremely heavy subject matter in her newest completed film, The Zookeeper's Wife

The actress plays Antonina Zabinski, who, along with her husband Jan, director of the Warsaw Zoo, saved the lives of 300 Jews imprisoned in the Warsaw Ghetto following the invasion of Poland in 1939 by Nazi Germany. The two sheltered Jews who escaped from the ghetto, where Nazis often beat and killed residents or rounded them up and sent them to their deaths at concentration camps.

The Zookeeper's Wife hits theaters on March 31.

