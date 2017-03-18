Blac Chyna Parties at Nightclub After Attending Ex Rob Kardashian's Birthday Bash

Blac Chyna

AKM-GSI

After joining ex Rob Kardashian and his family at his 30th birthday party in the suburbs Friday, Blac Chyna had herself a night on the town.

The 28-year-old glamour model, who shares baby girl Dream Kardashian with him, drove headed 30 miles back into Los Angeles proper and partied with a group of friends at the Warwick nightclub in Hollywood.

Chyna was photographed at the venue wearing a tight black top with ripped skinny jeans, lace-up black peep-toe stiletto ankle boots and a black and white leather jacket and sported black curly hair.

Earlier that day, she joined Rob and his sisters Khloe KardashianKylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian and her kids and their mother Kris Jenner at a private St. Patrick's Day-themed birthday party at a movie theater in Westlake Village, not far from the family's homes.

The group had a private screening of Disney's Beauty and the Beast remake, which just opened, and and enjoyed a cake featuring a childhood photo of Rob dressed as Peter Pan.

 

Rob Kardashian, 30th Birthday Party

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian, Mason Disick

Snapchat

Chyna had posted on Instagram earlier in the day a happy birthday message to Rob, alongside a photo of them during happier times—a 2016 trip to Legoland with her son King Cairo.

The former pair recently ended their one-year relationship, during which they were engaged, and are concentrating on co-parenting Dream. A source told E! News that "they are amicable and get along when it comes to the baby," who Rob sees one or two times a week and always with a baby nurse present.

Chyna and Rob's relationship ups and downs were documented on their E! series Rob & Chyna.

"Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake," She said in an interview published in Cosmopolitan South Africa's April 2017 issue, adding, "I'm in it for the long haul."

"I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us," she added. "It makes everything much easier."

