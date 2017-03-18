Jennifer Lopez Hangs Out With Alex Rodriguez's Sister After Couple's Hot Date Night

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince William, Kate Middleton, 2017 BAFTA Awards

Kate Middleton ''Disappointed'' in Prince William's Ski Trip Behavior

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridg, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Kate Middleton and Prince William Look More in Love Than Ever During Paris Trip

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sister, Susy Dunand Silva

Instagram

Meet the family!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently began dating and on Friday, she hung out with his sister, Susy Dunand. The latter, a Miami luxury real estate agent, posted photos of the two on Instagram, including one of them with another woman.

"Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo," Dunand wrote, using the Spanish slang term for "sisters-in-law."

"Simply sweet!!!" she added.

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sister, Susy Dunand Silva

Instagram

E! News learned earlier this month that Lopez, 47, and Rodriguez, 41, had begun seeing each other. The two have not commented on their relationship but have spent much time together in recent weeks, taking a romantic trip to an exclusive club in the Bahamas before jetting back to Miami, where both stars have homes.

They recently had a dinner date at the Casa Tua restaurant, where she stunned in a tight white mini dress, and also hit the gym together.

"Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time," a source told E! News last week. "They went from zero to 100 really quick." 

The insider added that J.Lo "likes the idea of dating a man closer to her age."

Lopez had dated Drake briefly weeks before she stepped out with Rodriguez for the first time. During their relationship, he met her and ex Marc Anthony's 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

J.Lo and A-Rod met more than a decade ago on the field at a New York Yankees and Mets subway series game, right in front of Anthony.

TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , Couples , Top Stories , Family
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again