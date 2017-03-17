It's a good day for the Irish and Rob Kardashian.

After being showered with birthday love from family and close friends on social media, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received an afternoon celebration.

E! News has learned the birthday boy along with Khloe Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner headed to Cinépolis in Westlake, Calif., for a private party.

Inside the movie theatre, Rob was treated to an entire room filled with St. Patrick's Day and Balloon Celebrations decorations and party favors.

The family also enjoyed a Hansen's Cake that featured a throwback photo of Rob dressed as Peter Pan. After singing "Happy Birthday," the family including Mason Disick was able to watch Disney's Beauty and the Beast.