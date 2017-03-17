Kaitlyn Bristowe is thinking things through when it comes to her family plans.

As The Bachelorette star continues her relationship with fiancé Shawn Booth, the couple revealed some personal news on social media. After much thought and consideration, Kaitlyn has decided to freeze her eggs.

"Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks!" Shawn shared on Instagram Friday evening. "Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing (and it doesn't hurt when you have the best nurse & friend out there @whitb624!!)"

When a follower on Twitter asked Kaitlyn for her reason, the reality star was open and honest.

"I'm taking control of my future!" she explained. "As a woman there's always pressure to have babies, and this puts my mind at ease for when IM ready."