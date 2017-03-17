Baby's first holiday!
Tori Spelling proudly shared a very special photo of her newborn son Beau's feet this evening as she posted about the little one celebrating his first St. Patrick's Day.
While the actress has yet to share his fifth child's face with the world, she did point out his adorable little green onesie.
"It's Baby Beau's 1st holiday! He's rocking the shamrock green for St. Patrick's Day," Spelling wrote.
On March 2, the actress gave birth to her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott.
"We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family! Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott," she wrote on the first image of the bundle of joy on Instagram.
Shortly after baby Beau's arrival, the husband and wife duo shared a heartfelt statement with People magazine.
"We are over the moon in love…He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family."
Congratulations once again to the McDermott family on their newest addition.