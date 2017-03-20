Are you one of those people that is constantly looking for "good lighting?"

We're all guilty of it and for a good reason: Natural light brings out the best in our skin and gives the most accurate portrayal of our faces. This is why Gregory Alrt, the Director of Makeup Artistry for MAC Cosmetics, takes the Glamcor Riki Skinny Vanity Mirror ($195) everywhere he goes, including to the homes of Angelina Jolie and Gwen Stefani. Since he never knows where he'll be applying makeup this product is crucial to his makeup kit.

"Warmer or golden light (think: candlelight) is perfect for applying makeup, because it makes the skin look radiant," he told E! News. "On the other hand, light that is more blue can bleach out the skin or makeup—it's not ideal."