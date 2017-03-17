The live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast is already making waves at the box office and it's barely been in theaters for a full 24 hours.
According to early predictions, the highly anticipated flick has earned an impressive $60 million as of this afternoon and the movie is expected to garner upwards of $140 million by Sunday evening.
As the bucks roll in, and fans rush to theaters to get a glimpse of the Disney classic on the big screens once again, a question presents itself—how much did Emma Watson earn for starring in the titular role?
Well, per The Hollywood Reporter, the 26-year-old signed a deal to earn a back-end deal depending on how well the movie does. Ultimately, the outlet claims that she could stand to make around $15 million if the movie makes $750 million globally. Now those are some pretty high stakes!
The Disney flick pales in comparison to Emma's Harry Potter earnings which totaled $60 million.
The salaries of Emma's male co-stars, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad and Luke Evans have yet to be revealed.
Back in 2014, Angelina Jolie reportedly took home $15 million upfront for her role in Maleficent as well as brokered a deal for potential backend earnings. Details about the latter have not been specified.
Last year, in an interview with Esquire U.K., Emma vented her frustrations over the gender wage gap.
"We are not supposed to talk about money because people will think you're ‘difficult' or a ‘diva.' But there's a willingness now to be like, ‘Fine, call me a diva, call me a feminazi, call me difficult, call me a First World Feminist, call me whatever you want, it's not going to stop be from trying to do the right thing.'" You go girl.