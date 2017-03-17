Watch Prince William's Reaction to Hearing "Happy" Again Days After Dancing to Song During Ski Trip

Clap along if you sense a little bit of irony in Prince William's life right about now.

As the Duke of Cambridge continued his trip to Paris Friday evening, the royal family member headed to a dinner at the British embassy.

While enjoying a meal, the father-of-two was treated to a performance of Pharrell Williams' "Happy" by a group of children from Kids United. Sounds like a lovely moment, right?

As it turns out, that's the same song that Prince William was caught dancing to during his headline-making ski trip with the boys.

During his getaway to Switzerland with longtime friends Guy Pelly, Tom van Straubenzee and James Meade, Prince William was spotted partying well into the night and dancing near a few ladies.

While a source shared with E! News that Kate Middleton was "disappointed" in her husband's behavior, this will certainly not break the couple apart in any significant way. 

The trip also caused Prince William to miss Monday's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey that serves as Britain's largest interfaith gathering attended by many members of the royal family.

Ultimately, Prince William is moving forward and focused on his trip to Paris that features Kate by his side.

It marks the first time the future king has made an official visit to the city since Princess Diana's passing.

During day one, the couple honored soldiers from the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day. After a parade of the Irish Guards, the royal pair knocked back pints of Guinness to celebrate the holiday.

Their visit will also include meet-and-greets with outgoing President François Hollande, as well as soccer player Robert Pires and actors Jean Reno, Kristin Scott-Thomas and Audrey Tautou.

