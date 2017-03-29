Just when you've perfected that smoky eye, the season goes and changes to spring.

You could keep sporting that sultry dark makeup, but there's something about warmer weather that innately makes us all want to do less with our beauty routines. "Spring makeup really reflects the mood of the season…it's time to lighten things up and show off the airy, vibrant nature of spring," elaborated celeb makeup artist Melissa Murdick.

But here's the trick: Instead of restocking your makeup bag completely, focus on products that will make your skin glow.