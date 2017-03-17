Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Lala Kent admits she went a little overboard with the plastic surgery.
The Vanderpump Rules star chatted with Bravo TV's The Lookbook this week and opened up about the procedures she's had and which ones she could do without in the future.
"I'm not the type of person who's going to walk out and be like, 'I've had nothing done! My face just changed like this,'" she said. "I'm pretty open about things like that."
So what exactly has she had done?
She says she's had Botox in her forehead and filler in her lips, jawline, chin and cheeks. "Pretty much my whole face, except my nose," she laughed.
But all jokes aside, she's ready to put a stop to all of it...well, most of it, at least.
"I want to stop with the lips," she claimed. "I want to stop with the fillers. Enough is enough!"
However, she says she'll still enhance her jawline due to "horrible genetics," and she'll still get Botox because she likes to "scowl at people."
Luckily, she'll be scowling a little less after confirming she quit Pump Rules following two seasons on the series, telling E! News it was just a "damn circus."
"It's very weird because I've been doing this for a year and a half, so to know that my time is up, it's bittersweet for me," Lala told Carissa Loethen of her exit in December.
"I think just the negativity finally got to me. I'm not good at separating real life from work, so it started trickling into my everyday relationships with people who have nothing to do with the show and once that started happening that was like not OK anymore."
