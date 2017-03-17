Lala Kent admits she went a little overboard with the plastic surgery.

The Vanderpump Rules star chatted with Bravo TV's The Lookbook this week and opened up about the procedures she's had and which ones she could do without in the future.

"I'm not the type of person who's going to walk out and be like, 'I've had nothing done! My face just changed like this,'" she said. "I'm pretty open about things like that."

So what exactly has she had done?