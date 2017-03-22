Diandra made the decision to end her relationship with Evan on Wednesday's So Cosmo.
On the episode, Diandra learned that people at work were talking about her office romance with Evan, which is exactly what she didn't want to happen. She then went to her boss and mentor Holly for advice on the relationship, and Holly gave her some tough love and told Diandra she needs to "watch it."
At the end of the episode, Diandra sat down with Evan and broke down in tears as she told him they should "cool it for a while."
Evan told Diandra he doesn't want to "close that door completely" on their relationship, but Diandra said she couldn't give him 100 percent of herself right now.
"But maybe, eventually," Evan said.
"I don't know…maybe," Diandra told Evan.
The two then agreed to take some time and see what happens.
What else happened on the show?
