Diandra made the decision to end her relationship with Evan on Wednesday's So Cosmo.

On the episode, Diandra learned that people at work were talking about her office romance with Evan, which is exactly what she didn't want to happen. She then went to her boss and mentor Holly for advice on the relationship, and Holly gave her some tough love and told Diandra she needs to "watch it."

At the end of the episode, Diandra sat down with Evan and broke down in tears as she told him they should "cool it for a while."