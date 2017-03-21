Happily, my biggest concern didn't come to pass: the idea of mini Snickers didn't really appeal to me that night. Instead, I had chamomile tea and a cup of blueberries (having produce spoil on me was another of my big concerns for the week) and called it a night.

TUESDAY

Same hot water with lemon routine, but I decided what I missed was having a hot cup of something with me while sitting in traffic/getting started at my desk in the morning. So...while drinking my water, I made the 2017 Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal with the last of the Quaker oats I had on hand. You're supposed to use gluten-free oats and oats are theoretically gluten-free, you just get no assurances that they haven't been cuddling with wheat unless you buy specifically g-f. Then, I made my turmeric latte right before I left the house, meaning I had something in my to-go cup to sip—which made a difference, psychologically.

What do you know, more lentils for lunch, along with hummus and carrots, and tuna salad from the 2017 Detox Niçoise Salad recipe. (I have also confirmed there is no such thing as a 6 oz. can of tuna. The 5 oz. can will do just fine.)

For dinner, I once again deferred to 2015 and the Cauliflower Black Bean Bowl With Kale Guacamole. Or broccoli bowl in my case, because on the particular day I went, Trader Joe's had riced broccoli instead of cauliflower. I've since made both, and they both work. But on that night, I plucked four cilantro stems out of that damn bushel you're forced to buy at the market, crushed my garlic (chefs may scoff at it, but my garlic press has been going strong since college) and simmered the beans. I dumped out all the liquid from the can, but you should leave a little in to keep the beans from drying out.

The real star, of course, was the guacamole. You really barely notice the kale (I used the Tuscan kale in a bag from TJ's) and all you need to do is leave it out and you've got your new go-to guac recipe, so long as you like yours heavy on avocado and light on frills. Also, leave the avocado pit in the leftovers—that keeps it slightly greener than if you don't.