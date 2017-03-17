Relax, Little Mix fans, Jesy Nelson assures us she and Perrie Edwards are not feuding.
Rumors of a possibly rift between the singers started last week. Edwards, 23, posted on her Instagram page a press photo of the two with remaining band mates Jade Thirlwall, 24, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 25, at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, with Nelson, 25, partially cropped out. Edwards explained that she is cropped out "because she doesn't like any of the photos." However, Nelson posted several photos of herself at the event on her own Instagram page.
"Was gonna leave it because people love to write s--t all the time and it's just something we have to get used to but it's gone to far now and it's really starting to get on my boobs (sic)," Nelson wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of her and Edwards kissing onstage at a Little Mix show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"There never has been and never will be a feud between my Perrie winkle and me!" she continued. "I didn't like the one poxy picture of myself so I asked Pez to crop me out and like a good friend she did and for some strange reason there has now been a story created that me and my Pez hate each other...biggest load of bulls**t I've ever heard! Anyway just wanted to clear that one up with everyone cs it's gotten a tad out of hand now."
Nelson also posted on Snapchat a day earlier a video that showed her saying, "So we'd just like to address the situation of the friendship between me and Perrie. Do you think I'd be laying in her bed if I weren't friends with her?!"
Little Mix, known for hits such as "Black Magic" and "Shout Out to My Ex," was formed on the eighth season of The X Factor in 2011. The band won, becoming the first group to win the singing competition show.
Little Mix is currently opening for Ariana Grande on her Dangerous Woman tour. The women are set to embark on their own headlining Glory Days tour in May.