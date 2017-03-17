Relax, Little Mix fans, Jesy Nelson assures us she and Perrie Edwards are not feuding.

Rumors of a possibly rift between the singers started last week. Edwards, 23, posted on her Instagram page a press photo of the two with remaining band mates Jade Thirlwall, 24, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 25, at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, with Nelson, 25, partially cropped out. Edwards explained that she is cropped out "because she doesn't like any of the photos." However, Nelson posted several photos of herself at the event on her own Instagram page.

"Was gonna leave it because people love to write s--t all the time and it's just something we have to get used to but it's gone to far now and it's really starting to get on my boobs (sic)," Nelson wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of her and Edwards kissing onstage at a Little Mix show.