The Good Fight's Most Annoying Episode Yet?

It's almost like The Good Fight was created just to provide commentary about the current political climate. In "Social Media and Its Discontents," Diane Lockart (Christine Baranski) and Co. took on the alt-right and internet trolls—yes, again—while Maia (Rose Leslie) debated whether or not her dad (Paul Guilfoyle) was trying to get evidence against her and the firm, and Lucca (Cush Jumbo) dealt with her feelings in the forced love interest plot with Colin (Justin Bartha).

It was a more cohesive episode, with Maia weighing in on Chum Hum's moderation practices with her own harassment experience, but boy was it an annoying episode. All the credit goes to John Cameron Mitchell's Felix Staples. Congratulations, you did your job well, writers and actors. The firm battled Felix and his flock of trolls over moderation and free speech on the web, and in the end found out Chum Hum had set them up to see if they would be successful in taking on the trolls. One of the best things to come out of the episode was Diane's take down of Felix after they unbanned him and let him get back to trolling: