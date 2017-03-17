This New Netflix Hack Will Maximize Your Binge-Watching Potential

So, you've watched the introduction to a new show first the first time. You've heard the theme, you've seen the cool graphics and now you're ready to dive in headfirst.

But then the next episode begins and you have to go through it all over again. You're over hearing Regina Spektor's "You've Got Time" before Orange Is the New Black begins, so you try to fast forward but inevitably go to far and have to rewind.

It's an exhausting mission when all you're trying to do is Netflix and chill. Well, Netflix heard you and has found a solution: a skip opening credits button. The streaming service is rolling out a button that will allow viewers to skip the introductions of some TV shows. Some Twitter users pointed out this week that a "skip intro" button appeared on House of Cards, Iron Fist and Mad Men.