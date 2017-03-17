Though Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have taken their love all over the world—from Los Angeles to Paris to Toronto—they traveled through some dark times before being able to do so.

That cliché saying goes, "You can't have a rainbow without a little rain," and as corny as it may be, that certainly appears to be the case for this couple.

First of all, before making headlines regarding her new relationship with The Weeknd, SelGo was making headlines for taking care of her relationship with herself. She took several months off last year and completely disappeared from the spotlight. During that time, she entered rehab program in Tennessee for 90 days to focus on her emotional well-being.