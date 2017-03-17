Mandy Moore's Awkward Childhood Photo is '90s Nostalgia Perfection

Think you have awkward childhood pics? You'll have to compete with Mandy Moore, whose transformation into a middle-aged woman on This Is Us is nothing compared to her real-life metamorphosis.

In 1994, when The Lion King ruled the theaters, Green Day, Ace of Base (and music in general) ruled MTV, Tom Hanks went on a little Oscar-winning run, we met Ross and Rachel for the first time andHarry Styles and Justin Bieber were in diapers, the actress and singer was 10 years old. And she looked a lot different from what she looks like now.

Moore posted on her Instagram page Friday a throwback photo of herself that is pure '90s nostalgia perfection. She is pictured opening Christmas presents and holding a travel Clue board game. Moore sports a festive, printed dress and permed strawberry blond hair held up by a large red ribbon—very trendy at the time—as well as a mouth full of now-old-fashioned braces, with red and green rubber bands on her front teeth.