Spring is just about here and you know what that means: time to mix up your makeup routine.

That means it's out with the dark, smoky eye shadows and in with bright colors and other flirty looks. To help you make that transition, celeb makeup artist Anthony Nguyen stopped by to share two of his favorite simple-but-bold spring trends. The first is a glossy lid (and don't worry the expert has a few tricks for doing it without the sticky or smudged mess). And the second is more of a monochromatic look: matching your eyeliner to your mascara (but instead of black-on-black, think blue-on-blue).