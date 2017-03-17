How Rob Kardashian's Family Is Celebrating Him on His 30th Birthday

Rob Kardashian turned the big 3-0 today, but it wouldn't be a celebration without some love from the most important people in his life: his family.

The man of the hour was showered in well-wishes from his sisters and mom in honor of the milestone birthday, and in true Kardashian fashion, they came with all the hilarious throwback photos and videos.

Kris Jenner kicked it off by posting a thoughtful message on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday @robkardashian!!!! I love you more than words can say."