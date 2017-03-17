Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Reunite, Gwen Stefani Shows Love for Blake Shelton on Twitter & More Scoop on Celeb Couples!

Celeb couples are heating up this week!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd confirmed they're still going strong on Thursday when they showed major PDA while walking around Toronto, which just so happens to be The Weeknd's hometown!

The Weeknd is in the middle of his world tour, but made time to reunite with his lady love before his next concert. Photos show the couple cuddling up together, and The Weeknd even plants a kiss on Selena's cheek in one pic!

So cute!

Photos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

So what else has the couple been up to while in Toronto?

Take a look at the E! News video above to find out and to see updates on more celeb couples like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!

