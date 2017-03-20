Bikinis here, bikinis there, bikinis everywhere. Celebrities wear swimsuits like a second skin, and who could blame them? If we were millionaires without a 9-to-5, we'd be jetting off to exotic beach locales constantly.

But not all bikini hotspots are created equal. There is a certain hierarchy among the many, many locations around the world where A-listers don swimsuits. Discerning vacationers know that going to Acapulco is one thing, but going to Cabo is a scene. You could hit the sand in Positano, but it's really a party in Lake Como. And why board a cruise when you could experience that yacht life?

That's why the official bikini heatmap is so necessary. It's a full time job to keep up with the trends, so consult this handy guide to be instantly in-the-know about where the celebs are donning their two-pieces.