Julien de Rosa/IP3/Getty Images
Kate Middleton may be "disappointed" in her man, but from these photographs, you would never know.
While the royal pair were at each other's side to meet French President Francois Hollande during their first official visit to Paris Friday, the days leading up to the trip have been a bit messy for Prince William.
The father of two squeezed in some skiing—and nightclubbing—in the Swiss Alps during a boys' trip over the weekend and did not attend Monday's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, while other members of the royal family were present. Headlines were not kind to the royal as footage of him "dad-dancing" in a club emerged.
According to a source, Middleton was "disappointed" with her husband's behavior during the getaway. Though some of the women photographed near the group of men may have raised some eyebrows, E!'s insider has assured the moment will not break the couple.
Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The strength of their relationship was all the more clear on Friday, according to body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass.
"William and Kate's so-called scandal is much ado about nothing," she told E! while studying photos of the two on the steps of the Elysee Palace.
"She's leaning into him. Her body is turned towards him. At one point, they're touching elbows, which is a positive thing. She has a genuine smile as does he. She is literally turned towards his body. I see no sign of a problem."
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
For further indication, look to the floor.
"At one point, his toes are pointed towards her. You can't see his entire feet, but you can see enough. He's into her," Glass asserted. "When she's shaking hands with the French president, look at her foot. It's leaning towards her husband. That's an excellent sign."
"Walking down the stairs, she's looking right into his eyes," Glass pointed out.
"Later, they're standing close to one another. They're supposed to be looking straight ahead but they're turning their bodies towards one another. It's a sign there is absolutely no problem."
Overall, Glass is not concerned. "This issue may not be an issue after all. I think they have a genuine connection. They're very close and there's no problem."