Who knew your new favorite song would come from a kids show? Although when it's Julie Andrews' new Netflix series Julie's Greenroom and Grammy and Tony nominee Sara Bareilles it should be a safe bet.

In the above exclusive preview, Bareilles, Gus (Giullian Yao Gioiello) and the Greenroom students all perform on heck of a catchy song about, well, performing, for Miss Julie (Andrews).

"‘Cause we've all got different voices/We move to different beats/We each have our own story, still we sing in harmony/We've all got different voices/Together they are strong and soon the world will sing along," Bareilles and the Greenies sing.