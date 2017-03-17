Who knew your new favorite song would come from a kids show? Although when it's Julie Andrews' new Netflix series Julie's Greenroom and Grammy and Tony nominee Sara Bareilles it should be a safe bet.
In the above exclusive preview, Bareilles, Gus (Giullian Yao Gioiello) and the Greenroom students all perform on heck of a catchy song about, well, performing, for Miss Julie (Andrews).
"‘Cause we've all got different voices/We move to different beats/We each have our own story, still we sing in harmony/We've all got different voices/Together they are strong and soon the world will sing along," Bareilles and the Greenies sing.
Ali Goldstein/Netflix
Good luck getting that song out of your head for the rest of the weekend.
Julie's Greenroom was created by Andrews, her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton and Judy Rothman-Rofe. The series, which is targeted to children (hence the puppets), also sets out to teach children and parents the importance of the arts.
"There's nothing like the joy of the arts and promoting the arts early in children is going to give them such a start in life in a way," Andrews told E! News during a recent interview.
"My background is in arts education and we know, absolutely for a fact, that there is no better way for kids to learn critical thinking skills, communication skills, things like empathy and tolerance. This is true across every boundary, across cultural boundaries, across socioeconomic, it's a great leveler in terms of unifying our world," Walton Hamilton told us.
All episodes of the first season are streaming now on Netflix. In addition to Bareilles, guest stars include Alec Baldwin, Joshua Bell, Tituss Burgess, Carol Burnett, Chris Colfer, Robert Fairchild, Josh Groban, David Hyde Pierce, Bill Erwin, Ellie Kemper, Idina Menzel, Tiler Peck and Stomp.