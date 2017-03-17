After a St. Patrick's Day toast back home, Kate Middleton and Prince William jetted off to Paris Friday, marking his first official royal visit to the city since his mother Princess Diana died there 20 years ago.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a custom double-breasted emerald green Catherine Walker dress coat, the same one she sported earlier in the day when she and William attended the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Household Cavalry Barracks in London, but let her hair down and appeared to leave her fascinator hat behind.

The two traveled to Paris by request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and headed straight to the Elysee Palace, where they met with French President Francois Hollande.