Rick Ross Shades Nicki Minaj in New Diss Track ''Apple of My Eye''

Rick Ross may have only dropped his album a few hours ago, but it's already stirring up drama in the hip-hop world.

Ricky Rozay released Rather You Than Me at midnight, and fans soon came to discover a few diss tracks aimed at several rap artists, including Nicki Minaj.

In his song "Apple of My Eye," Ross claims he warned the Nicki's ex Meek Mill about getting involved with her. "I told Meek I wouldn't trust Nicki, instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance," he raps.