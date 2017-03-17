It's the end of an era.

Monopoly has booted the boot, thimble and wheelbarrow from its iconic game, choosing to replace the iconic pieces with a Tyrannosaurus rex, a penguin and a rubbery ducky. The new tokens will add a bit of terror and cuteness to the property acquisition game board, which turned to its fans to figure out the new pieces.

Hasbro announced the winners, which were selected from 64 options, Friday morning.

"While I'm sad to see the iconic thimble, boot, and wheelbarrow tokens go, it will be fun to have some new, fan-sourced tokens in the mix," Jonathan Berkowitz, Hasbro's senior vice president of marketing, said. "Personally, I've always especially liked the boot token, but I'm excited to move onto the T-rex."