Year after year, the royal couple step out for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in London...and year after year Kate Middleton wears an outfit that's more or less the same.
The recipe is as follows: a gorgeous fit and flare coat (that acts as a dress) tailored to perfection, a posh fascinator and classic high-heel pumps all in one specific shade of green (except for the time she wore brown in 2015, and the time she was a no-show in 2016).
Don't get us wrong, every outfit is as chic as it is similar, so keep scrolling for all her past ensembles!
In true Kate fashion, today's attire consists of a bespoke Catherine Walker coat (one with a beautifully-structured, velvet lapel, cuffs and pockets), matching green pointed-toe pumps,the Irish Guards brooch and a pretty pair of emerald Monica Vinader earrings.
This was the year Kate was a month away from giving birth to her second child, but that didn't stop the dedicated royal from carrying on with her official duties (or from wearing a Catherine Walker coat). This was also the year she chose to wear brown, but her Lock & Co hat, gold shamrock brooch and brown heels prove she's still the same Dutchess we all know and love.
In a trench coat by Hobbs, Kate was looking like her usual gorgeous self a striking fascinator, heels and belted look.
Is this a black and green combination outfit we're seeing? Well, yes it is. Still keeping to her green, dress-like coat and usual accessories (a Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co hat and suede Episode heels), the fun fact here is she actually wore the same Emilia Wickstead coat in 2013 and 2012. Though, there was a big (little?) difference, Kate was pregnant for the first time.
And as mentioned above, there's that same Emilia Wickstead coat Kate wore two years in a row. She did, however, mix up the look by throwing a turtleneck underneath when pregnant and cinching the waist lots more when not.
Moral of this story: Kate knows what she likes, and there's nothing wrong with that.