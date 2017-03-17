Year after year, the royal couple step out for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in London...and year after year Kate Middleton wears an outfit that's more or less the same.

The recipe is as follows: a gorgeous fit and flare coat (that acts as a dress) tailored to perfection, a posh fascinator and classic high-heel pumps all in one specific shade of green (except for the time she wore brown in 2015, and the time she was a no-show in 2016).

Don't get us wrong, every outfit is as chic as it is similar, so keep scrolling for all her past ensembles!