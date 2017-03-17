Chris Pratt Struggling to Not Eat Cake Is All of Us

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
We've never felt more like Chris Pratt than right now.
Sure, he's the star of a blockbuster franchise and an overall Hollywood A-lister, but when he battles to resist a piece of cake, we all are the same.
While working on the set of Jurassic World 2, Pratt has launched a new video series on his Instagram account fittingly titled, "What's My Snack."
In the videos, the funny man takes fans behind the scenes of his daily snacks, including assorted sashimi and difficult to pronounce cacao baobab banana chia shakes.
However, hunger struck near 11 p.m. Thursday night and Pratt found it hard to ignore the piece of olive oil pistachio cake reserved for him for the next day.
"I should go to bed, but instead I'm maybe going to eat my snack for tomorrow," he said into the camera. "I'm supposed to eat that tomorrow, not today." But, honestly, when has that ever stopped anyone?
It certainly didn't stop Pratt as his craving kicked in. Instead, he reasoned with himself by promising not to eat all of it. 'What if I only eat half," he told himself as he got to chewing. However, after a taste, it was all downhill. "I want it all."
Since he's just a mere mortal at the end of the day, the actor accidentally finished off the entire thing—well, except for a crumb.
"I'll save just a little bit for tomorrow!" he told himself while closing the container.
That's what we tell ourselves, too.