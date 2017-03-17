Chris Pratt Struggling to Not Eat Cake Is All of Us

We've never felt more like Chris Pratt than right now.

Sure, he's the star of a blockbuster franchise and an overall Hollywood A-lister, but when he battles to resist a piece of cake, we all are the same.

While working on the set of Jurassic World 2, Pratt has launched a new video series on his Instagram account fittingly titled, "What's My Snack."

In the videos, the funny man takes fans behind the scenes of his daily snacks, including assorted sashimi and difficult to pronounce cacao baobab banana chia shakes.