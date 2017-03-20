Wedding fever is real, people. And it really starts to set in around this time each year.

By now you've probably scrolled past a few dozen wedding proposals on Instagram. You've made a mental note of what you like and what you don't like (re: setting, how it's done, etc.), and that's especially true when it comes to the rock.

If you don't have traditional taste (a.k.a. your style leans more indie, adventurous and slightly bohemian like Zoë Kravitz and Vanessa Hudgens'), chances are there weren't many you could actually see yourself slipping onto your ring finger. So because of that, we've rounded up some of the coolest, most minimal hand candy we think (well, know) you'll love.

Start scrolling!