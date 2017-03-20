Minimal Engagement Rings for the Indie Girl—Like Zoe Kravitz

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince William, Kate Middleton, 2017 BAFTA Awards

Kate Middleton ''Disappointed'' in Prince William's Ski Trip Behavior

ESC: Must Do Monday, Angelina Jolie

This Angelina Jolie-Approved Beauty Tool Will Change the Way You Do Makeup

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Engagement Rings

Wedding fever is real, people. And it really starts to set in around this time each year.

By now you've probably scrolled past a few dozen wedding proposals on Instagram. You've made a mental note of what you like and what you don't like (re: setting, how it's done, etc.), and that's especially true when it comes to the rock.

If you don't have traditional taste (a.k.a. your style leans more indie, adventurous and slightly bohemian like Zoë Kravitz and Vanessa Hudgens'), chances are there weren't many you could actually see yourself slipping onto your ring finger. So because of that, we've rounded up some of the coolest, most minimal hand candy we think (well, know) you'll love.

Start scrolling!

Photos

Cuffed Jeans Are Making a Comeback

Shop the Look

ESC: Engagement Rings

Michele Varian Diamond Baguette Ring, $960

ESC: Engagement Rings

Alexis Bittar Double Band Crystal Ring, $125

ESC: Engagement Rings

Andy Lifschutz Juna Ring 18K, $900

ESC: Engagement Rings

Artemer Trillion Diamond Engagement Ring, $3,200

ESC: Engagement Rings

Digby and Iona Oona Ring, $2,775

ESC: Engagement Rings

Lillot Dueto Ring, $125

ESC: Engagement Rings

Zoe Chicco Single Horizontal Baguette Diamond Ring, $330

ESC: Engagement Rings

Ring Concierge Deux Poires Ring, $29,000

Photos

These Under-$100 Heels Are Perfect for Spring

ESC: Engagement Rings

Wwake Sloped Arc Rose Cut Diamond Ring, $1,191

ESC: Engagement Rings

Tilda Biehn Comet Ring, $510+

ESC: Engagement Rings

Rachel Boston Jera Ring, $850

ESC: Engagement Rings

MinimalVS Wedding Set Black Diamond with Trillion Diamond Ring, $1,250+

ESC: Engagement Rings

Nora Kogan Paloma Ring, $2,700

ESC: Engagement Rings

Sarah & Sebastian Small Oblong Ring (Gold and White Diamond), $480

ESC: Engagement Rings

Jennie Kwon Designs White Diamond Float Ring with Black Diamonds, $725

Photos

50 Shades of Sweaters—from Light to Darker

ESC: Engagement Rings

Polly Wales Fairy Forest Ring, $5,978

ESC: Engagement Rings

Satomi Kawakita Hexagon Ring, Champagne Diamond, $660

ESC: Engagement Rings

Lauren Wolf Jewelry Rose Gold Arrowhead, $2,500

ESC: Engagement Rings

Bario Neal Andalusite Nikko Ring, $1,090+

ESC: Engagement Rings

Katie Diamond Valentina Ring, $1,012

Gorgeous.

TAGS/ Zoë Kravitz , Vanessa Hudgens , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Weddings , Rings
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again